You can easily get the natural look of wood and stone flooring with the added day-to-day advantages of luxury vinyl flooring. Wood and stone effects are thoroughly recreated with beautiful depth of colour. Some even includes a registered emboss texture which allows you to see and feel grains, grooves and knots just like real wood. It is designed to reflect unique textures and patterns found in natural wood and stone flooring.

The easy maintenance of luxury vinyl flooring (a simple weekly mop or brush keeps the floor in good condition) together with great sound and heat insulation properties ensures that luxury vinyl flooring is a great, cost effective alternative to the real stone or wood flooring.

What are some benefits of a vinyl floor?

Moisture-resistant thus perfect for slippery areas such as kitchens or bathrooms

Scratch and scuff resistant

Slip resistant

Easy to clean and maintain

Great at sound and heat insulation

Easy to install

Dependable and durable

Environmentally friendly

What are some great ideas for a home with a vinyl floor?

There's no shortage of flooring options out there, and homify have hundred of ideas, colors, textures, materials, and design inspiration.

With a massive directory, homify is able to direct you to your chosen professionals who offer vinyl flooring. Browse tips online and learn more about vinyl flooring through others’ inspiring properties. All types of new flooring is a creatively satisfying task even though it's something that we walk all over and that really takes a beating, flooring is a big part of any room design. In fact, it's probably a room's biggest single design element, since it spans the whole space, and changing the floor is a great way to give a room a refresh without doing a full renovation.

Most of us think of old, dated kitchens and bathrooms, basement floors, or uninspiring commercial spaces when we think of vinyl floor tiles but they are most definitely worth considering for your next update. Today's vinyl floor tiles come in more modern colours and patterns, and people are finding creative ways to use the classic black and white combination—as well as mixing tiles with different textures.

Creating a random pattern in your favourite colour combination, is a great way to add colour to an otherwise neutral kitchen. Or, go with one colour in two tones for a vibrant pattern with less contrast for a1920s look and feel.

Then, of course, there are plenty of examples and options when it comes to the classic black-and-white vinyl tiles. There's the classic checker look, which is timeless and adds a little vintage inspiration to any modern kitchen. If you're looking to break away somewhat from the classic, there are lots of creative takes using black-and-white tiles. Vinyl flooring or tiles look more luxurious by cutting them in half and laying them in a striped pattern.

What’s the best way to care for vinyl floor tiles?

Keep out dirt and chemicals with a doormat. A doormat helps keep out dirt and chemicals. Keep your floors clean. The key to keeping any floor in good shape is to keep it clean, and sheet vinyl is no exception. Get the dirt off before it gets ground in, and your vinyl will last longer. Sweep frequently. It’s a good idea to get in the habit of quickly running a soft broom across the kitchen floor every evening after you put the dishes in the dishwasher.

Resist the temptation to blast away dirt with heavy-duty cleaners. Instead, clean your vinyl floor using the mildest possible method. Sweep or vacuum it every evening, and wipe up spills right away. To clean dirt that the broom or vacuum can’t get, use a mop dampened with warm—not hot—water. If all else fails, use soap, but make sure the soap is designed for your flooring and use the right cleanser.