A good session in a sauna relaxes your muscles and revives your mind, body and soul. The benefits are endless:

A few minutes in a sauna will:

Improves blood circulation and weight loss

Direct oxygen and nutrients to your skin surface

Improve respiratory problems

Refresh

Relax

Rejuvenate

Not only do you feel like a new person after a good session, but many sauna professional agree it is also a beautiful little sanctuary in the home where family and friends can meet to relax and unwind after a long day or exercise.

What sauna ideas should I choose from?

There are different types such as dry saunas, wet saunas, steam saunas (Tylarium) and herbal saunas. A Tylarium is a combination of a sauna and a steam bath with higher humidity.

Basically, the Tylarium gives you more flexibility than a sauna as you increase and decrease the temperature and humidity levels according to your needs. You can have a high temperature with low humidity or a low temperature with high humidity.

The Herbal steam sauna adds a unique and therapeutic experience, using herbs like Lemon Grass, Wild Lime, Prai Ginger. The all natural herbs and spices act as aromatherapy to you and your skin. In this way they open the skin’s pores. Herbal recipes date back to ancient times, treating skin ailments and conditions for many generations.

The herbal saunas have many healing, medicinal benefits. The herbal mists also get into the lungs as they are breathed in. This allows the whole body to benefit from the herbal sauna since the herbs are absorbed directly into the body.

What is the correct way to use my home or indoor sauna?

If you are lucky enough to have a home sauna, beginning every sauna with a shower is always recommended. Ensure you sit on a towel for added comfort, and every now and again you ladle water over the hot stones, setting the air with more and more heat.

If you're a healthy person—or one whose health issue doesn't prevent sauna use—you can take an indoor sauna every day! In fact, you can sauna more than once a day, if you like, just be sure to drink a lot of water before hand, relax and enjoy!

What type of material or wood should I select for my outdoor sauna?

Selecting the perfect type of outdoor sauna wood is essential. The wood should be a soft wood that will absorb heat emitted from the steam. There are many different types of wood that can be used for your sauna design:

Cedar- Cedar wood is a very popular choice of sauna wood because of its light appearance and its resilience to decay but it is more expensive than other woods. Cedar has a natural aroma which can be very pleasant during a sauna.

Spruce- Spruce is a lightwood and is one of the most cost effective options for designing a sauna. It is a white wood with fine grains and light small knots in its design. It tends to darken slightly over.

Pine- Needs to be treated. It has larger knots in it which will fall out when the wood becomes dry.

Design the outdoor sauna you desire by creating inspiration boards with ideabooks on homify. Start using the homify ideabook function to search for sauna types that appeal to you.

Any tips you would like to share on the best material to design your sauna?