Whether you are replacing your old roof or building a new home, deciding what type of roof to get can be a daunting task. The roof over your head is by far one of the most important decisions, affecting the temperature and acoustics. A well-designed roof ensures a cool home in summer and keeps your home cosy and warm in winter. homify has plenty roof ideas to get you started

What are some common roof types?

Slate- A slate roof often requires an additional cost of cleaning and painting of your gutters regularly, despite its longevity and low maintenance requirements. It is also known to be the ideal match for every architectural style. The longevity of slate roof types adds value, especially where real estate investment is concerned.

The heaviness of the slate material often requires extra support and you need to take caution when walking on the roof due to it’s fragility.

Metal- Metal is a non-combustible material, and its fire resistant properties make a metal roof one of the safest options for your house. Partly made with recycled material, a metal roof is quite environmentally friendly. Metal roof types are one of the most practical solutions. It is lightweight and best of all it will have a life expectancy as long as your home.

Very little maintenance is required as leaks and cracks are uncommon with these roofs. The best part about a metal roof is it’s able to reflect heat and block its transfer, increasing energy efficiency and saving up to almost 20% on electricity bills.

Tiles- For a more stylish roof top option, a tiled roof is worth considering. Even though it can be a somewhat more expensive option, they have a reputation for lasting longer. It is also very resistant and sustainable. There are a few types of tiled roof designs, such as clay, concrete or sand-castle tiles. For best results it should be installed by a skilled professional, many of which you will find on the homify website. Professionals will know more about maintaining the underlayment to avoid leaks and cracks..

What are some common roof top problems to avoid?

One of the most common is leaks which can develop unnoticed over the years and this can then lead to rot, mould, rust, warping and other damage that is expensive to repair. It is thus important to keep maintenance in mind and be sure to tackle any problems as soon as you can. The heavy South African rains can lead to some problems so try to inspect your roof once a year after a rainy spell for leaks and water damage.

What are some good roof designs?

Decide which roof will meet your residential needs by chatting to a whole range of people and researching thoroughly. homify has plenty of inspiration for many different roof designs to make your decision an easier one.

The roof is your first protection against the elements: the style and material not only have to support the aesthetic features of your house but should also be weather and fireproof, provide good insulation and be economical to build and maintain.

A flat or low-pitched roof works well to keep the house cool, while a steeper pitch works better in colder climates that experience snow and high rainfall, as the water can drain away more easily. The need for heat resistance will determine what style and waterproofing products are required.

What is your favourite roof design? Have you seen any good roof ideas recently?