Remodelling can involve floor replacements, tiling, replacing windows and doors. Remodelling can also take on the form of revamping or adding a side-return, redoing a kitchen or adding a basement to increase your home's square footage. If you are looking to improve your home with a remodelling project, you will find all of the essential info and inspiration on homify. Browse pictures for inspiration and even connect with hundreds of home renovation professionals.

Any changes can significantly improve your space, increasing its value and making it more pleasant for you and your family.

What type of home renovation should I do?

The size of your remodelling project will often be determined by budget for most first time home renovators in South Africa but other factors will also play a big role. At the start of a new home renovation project, the to-do list can seem endless. You may have a clear idea of what you want and how you’re going to renovate, but you may find the reality very different.

If you are hoping to tackle the exterior, local municipalities will always stipulate a certain coverage and height restriction for a site in a particular area. The best thing you could hope for is knowledgeable and experienced staff ready to help with the home renovation of your dreams. Ideally you want the right services to help you work with designers from an early stage. You can start by browsing styles and collections online.

South Africa a variety of remodelling styles from classic to African/Rustic, Modern and Contemporary and Colonial.

How can I find remodelling inspiration?

With a massive directory, homify is able to direct you to your chosen professionals who will work with you from concept to completion whilst making small or large changes so you get the house of your dreams. You will be able to work with your designer to decide on tiles, flooring, paint, window treatments and much more.

Browse inspiration online and find your dream home through others’ inspiring properties. If you have an investment property to renovate, new builds and full refurbishments are well worth thinking about. Purchasing a property in need of a full renovation is a creatively satisfying project whether you have previous remodelling experience or not. Getting to choose materials from scratch means you will have full control from floor to ceiling. Remodelling magazines are an inspiring place to start looking for everything from marble and glass to different types of bricks.

What are some popular home renovation ideas?

Homify has many designs at various stages for inspiration. If you already have a home that would lend itself to an extension, perhaps you might consider one. Adding a whole new wing to the building melds well with the rest of the house to significantly increase not only the footprint but also the appeal.

Replacing appliances to more energy efficient types is a typical part of remodelling. Reinventing rooms like a study or spare room into a games room will bring new life to your home. Replacing the electric wiring in your home, repainting the outside, replacing the plumbing, and repainting the interior will keep your home in top shape so that when you do decide to try and sell again, buyers will see a well-cared-for home.