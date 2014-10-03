Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cottle and Bergh Architects
Architects in Pretoria
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Cottle and Bergh Architects is an innovative and progressive architecture and design practice.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interiors
    • sustainability
    • Urban Design Support
    • Industrial Design | Furniture Design
    • Component
    • Shopfitting Design
    • Council and Planning Approvals
    • SANS XA Rational Design
    • 3D Visualisation
    • Presentation / CGI (Computer Generated Imagery)
    • Model making
    • Workspace Consultancy and Planning
    • Tenant Coordination
    • Building Surveys
    • BIM Research and Development
    • Architectural Photography
    • CGI
    • 3D
    • Show all 19 services
    Service areas
    Gauteng, South Africa, and Pretoria
    Address
    146 Garsfontein Road
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-123464338 cottlebergh.co.za

    Reviews

    Rodolf Botha
    almost 5 years ago
    Liz Hay
    Great Firm to work with!
    almost 6 years ago
      Add SEO element