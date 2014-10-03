Cottle and Bergh Architects is an innovative and progressive architecture and design practice.
- Services
- Architecture
- Interiors
- sustainability
- Urban Design Support
- Industrial Design | Furniture Design
- Component
- Shopfitting Design
- Council and Planning Approvals
- SANS XA Rational Design
- 3D Visualisation
- Presentation / CGI (Computer Generated Imagery)
- Model making
- Workspace Consultancy and Planning
- Tenant Coordination
- Building Surveys
- BIM Research and Development
- Architectural Photography
- CGI
- 3D
- Show all 19 services
- Service areas
- Gauteng, South Africa, and Pretoria
- Address
-
146 Garsfontein Road
0081 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-123464338 cottlebergh.co.za