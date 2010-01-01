Till Manecke: Architect

Architectural studio based in Woodstock, Cape Town, South Africa. We take on work across the entire Cape peninsular and further if the program is large enough. We take on new buildings, alterations & renovations, as well as shop fitting and garden design. We are available for architecture consultations, sketch plans, preparation of local authority submissions or the full architectural service, including site supervision. We work together with a variety of consultants and builders and have experience with both ‘budget conscious’ and ‘high end’ projects.

We seek to make local, sustainable buildings using environmentally sound principles, technology & materials. Our overall aim is to achieve great architecture that resonates with current international trends. We are experienced in designing in a variety of styles. Modern, Minimalist, Country, Scandinavian, Industrial or Traditional, depending on the context and client requirements. We take on private, commercial, industrial and institutional builds. We have extensive experience with altering and re-purposing buildings; adding both design- and economic value to existing structures. A lot of our work has taken place in heritage areas and we have completed many projects involving historically significant buildings.

I am South African with German heritage. I studied at the University of Cape Town and started my own practice 9 years later, after working in South Africa, Europe and the United States. I have 22 years experience in the industry and i am 100% involved with each project. I speak English, German & Afrikaans this helps me connect with various clients and create perfect and individual spaces

The services we provide:

The full architectural service: This covers the entire process of getting a building designed, approved and built and is broken down into 7 stages:

Stage 1: Collection of information (helping you define scope of your project in line with your budget)

Stage 2: Sketch drawings (Preparation of sketch proposals, outlining the full extent of the project, done free hand to scale and including 3D representations where required)

Stage 3: Design development (after approval of the sketch , the development of the drawings, done on the computer. This includes the kitchens, bathrooms, built in cupboards)

Stage 4.1: Council submission (after finalising, the preparation of the local authority submission drawings & documents. After submission, supplying council with any added requested documentation, until approval)

Stage 4.2: Detail design (Preparation of technical documentation for tendering/building purposes, calling for tenders and awarding them to chosen contractor)

Stage 5: Administration of contract and inspection of the building works (inspect works for the physical construction period, until completion)

Stage 6: Close out the project (After snagging, the issuing of certificates & and provide as built drawings & guarantees)

Part services:

Design consultations (part of stage 1 & 2): These involve meeting you regarding your project, establishing a brief and providing designed solutions for your project.

Sketch architecture services (stages 1 & 2): These are similar to the design consultations above, but result in us providing a full set of sketch plans of the building. These can be used to complete a project oneself or by engaging a cheaper draughtsperson to manage to rest of the architectural service ie: local authority submission, production of drawings for quotations & building and site supervision.

Design and local authority submission services (stages 1 to 4.1 or 4.2): These include us managing the full design service and include the local authority submission drawings, up to approval. This gives you an approved set of drawings, from which a builder can quote & build. We can also include the detailed drawings if requested, which add a level of detail the council submission drawings don’t reflect.

For larger projects my practice works together with BEAL Africa, who specialise in development, engineering & construction management services.

Please contact Till for inquires +27 83 2390894. I would love to hear from you!

'Lets build the future, together'

