OLIVEHILL Architects
Architects in Pretoria
Reviews (6)
    • OLIVEHILL Architects are your trusted source for professional architects in Pretoria. Specializing in building designs and plans, our emphasis is on sustainable, modern architecture for residential, commercial and institutional projects. With a conscious approach to the use of energy, our designs minimize the negative impact of environmental factors by building energy efficiency right into our building designs and plans. With an emphasis on modern design integrated with high efficiency materials and alternative energy technologies, our work speaks for itself in both function and form.

    Services
    • Professional Architectural Services
    • Sustainable Architectural Consulting and Design
    • Architectural Graphics (3D rendering)
    • Development Planning
    • Architectural Guidelines.
    Service areas
    • South Africa with offices in Gauteng and the North West Province
    • Pretoria
    Company awards
    -
    Address
    88 Rubida Street, Murrayfield
    0184 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-123481882 www.olivehill.co.za
    Reviews

    Retha Weir
    11 months ago
    keabetswe mogale
    almost 2 years ago
    Llewellyn Jenner
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
