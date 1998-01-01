Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Eco Design Architects
Architects in Cape Town
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • House Samner - Ivey, Eco Design Architects Eco Design Architects Modern houses
    House Samner - Ivey, Eco Design Architects Eco Design Architects Modern houses
    House Samner - Ivey, Eco Design Architects Eco Design Architects Modern houses
    +14
    House Samner - Ivey
    House Bezuidenhout, Eco Design Architects Eco Design Architects
    House Bezuidenhout, Eco Design Architects Eco Design Architects
    House Bezuidenhout, Eco Design Architects Eco Design Architects
    +18
    House Bezuidenhout
    House Eglin, Eco Design Architects Eco Design Architects Rustic style house
    House Eglin, Eco Design Architects Eco Design Architects
    House Eglin, Eco Design Architects Eco Design Architects Rustic style house
    +1
    House Eglin
    Nieuvoudteville Caravan Site upgrade for Hantam, Eco Design Architects Eco Design Architects Commercial spaces
    Nieuvoudteville Caravan Site upgrade for Hantam, Eco Design Architects Eco Design Architects Commercial spaces
    Nieuvoudteville Caravan Site upgrade for Hantam, Eco Design Architects Eco Design Architects Commercial spaces
    +14
    Nieuvoudteville Caravan Site upgrade for Hantam
    Cover photo, Eco Design Architects Eco Design Architects Patios
    Cover photo

    This architectural practice, which specialises in ecologically friendly, natural building and consulting was established by Andy Horn in 1998 and has been at the forefront of the green building movement in South Africa.

    The benefits of green buildings are many and include:Reduced operational costs • community involvement and benefit to local economies • healthy buildings • higher occupancy rates • improved productivity of work spaces • better sales with retail • improved learnership in education • lower environmental impacts • lower carbon footprint • improved marketability • sustainability.

    Eco Design Architects has an impressive range of projects and clients and has won a number of international awards in the field of sustainable design.

    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Company awards
    • Daimler-Chrysler Award for South African Architecture 2007 (http://youtu.be/rGjmwQqOBGk)
    • Global Holcim Awards 2006
    • Silver Holcim Foundation Award for Sustainable Construction 2005 – Africa and Middle East Region
    • Sustainable Building Best Practice Awards 2004
    Address
    1st Floor, 79 Roeland Street, Cape Town, 8001
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214621614 www.ecodesignarchitects.co.za
      Add SEO element