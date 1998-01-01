This architectural practice, which specialises in ecologically friendly, natural building and consulting was established by Andy Horn in 1998 and has been at the forefront of the green building movement in South Africa.

The benefits of green buildings are many and include:Reduced operational costs • community involvement and benefit to local economies • healthy buildings • higher occupancy rates • improved productivity of work spaces • better sales with retail • improved learnership in education • lower environmental impacts • lower carbon footprint • improved marketability • sustainability.

Eco Design Architects has an impressive range of projects and clients and has won a number of international awards in the field of sustainable design.