OSGLO Architects
Architects in Louis Trichardt
Reviews
    • Architects and projects managers.

    Architects, have a growing social responsibility, to use their skills to provide users of the built environment with an acceptable functional, visual and ecological culture.  Our buildings should not only be shelter, but should create definite emotions in the user, while orientating and informing both the user and spectator. In combining our expertise, originality and pro-active spirit, we strive for excellence in professional service delivery, to add value to our clients investments, while promoting a love and commitment to architecture.  We serve with enthusiastic co-operation and high ethical standards the interest of our clients and the community at large

    Services
    • Design
    • construction documentation and management of various construction projects from Residential to Commercial.
    Service areas
    • Limpopo focusing on the Vhembe region
    • LOUIS TRICHARDT
    Address
    25a Erasmus Street
    0920 Louis Trichardt
    South Africa
    +27-155165155 www.osglo.co.za

    Reviews

    Gertrude Tsoari
    To create more jobs
    4 months ago
    Jonas Phadziri
    over 2 years ago
    Paula Greyling
    almost 3 years ago
