AHF Projects
Other Businesses in Nelspruit
    • AHF Projects is an independent Valuation company rendering valuation services for an array of property types including Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Farms, Hotels etc for various purposes such as Mortgage Bonds, Insurance, Litigation, Expropriation, Estate Late etc. We service the Mpumalanga and Limpopo Province and our clientele include financial Institutions, Lawyers, recognised businesses etc.

    We also work in conjunction with the Green Building Council of South Africa advising clientele in building methods, designs and means of being more sustainable to the environment. This includes Green Star Ratings for Residential, Commercial and Industrial properties.

    Services
    valuation
    Service areas
    • Mpumalanga and Limpopo
    • NELSPRUIT
    Address
    No. 3 Wild Pear Street
    1200 Nelspruit
    South Africa
    +27-724098794
