Wicus Pretorius Architects
Architects in Polokwane
Reviews (5)
    • Wicus Pretorius Architects was established in 1981 in Polokwane and has vast experience over a wide spectrum of project types. These include corporate office developments, medical and educational facilities, commercial, industrial and security projects, various public buildings and up-market residential developments.

    It is our mission, through conscious effort, to enhance the awareness of architecture by professional architects as the better alternative to design, documentation and building. As practitioners of contemporary architecture, we endeavour to provide our clients with innovative solutions to their project requirements and translate it into a functional, affordable and aesthetically pleasing reality. Environmentally sensitive design is an inherent part of the design process. Competent personnel and the use of state of the art software ensure quality design presentations and documentation.

    Services
    Architectural
    Service areas
    Limpopo and polokwane
    Address
    81 General Maritz Street Bendor
    0699 Polokwane
    South Africa
    +27-152971542 www.wparch.co.za

    Reviews

    Stelios Vassiliades
    Professional service Very knowledgeable Willining to go the extra mile
    over 3 years ago
    Rudolf Pretorius
    They came highly recommended and would recommend to anyone else. Very professional.
    over 3 years ago
    Rassie Erasmus
    Working with Ilse Fourie and Wicus Pretorius Architects has been an enriching experience. We are particularly pleased with the work Ilse and her team have done in regards to sustainable design. Throughout the entire process, they take into account the various aspects that make a home truly liveable. They took the time to carefully explain the entire process and clearly demonstrated a collaborative client-architect relationship. Ilse and the team at Wicus Pretorius Architects delivered on every level and we couldn't be happier with our experience.
    over 3 years ago
