Wicus Pretorius Architects was established in 1981 in Polokwane and has vast experience over a wide spectrum of project types. These include corporate office developments, medical and educational facilities, commercial, industrial and security projects, various public buildings and up-market residential developments.

It is our mission, through conscious effort, to enhance the awareness of architecture by professional architects as the better alternative to design, documentation and building. As practitioners of contemporary architecture, we endeavour to provide our clients with innovative solutions to their project requirements and translate it into a functional, affordable and aesthetically pleasing reality. Environmentally sensitive design is an inherent part of the design process. Competent personnel and the use of state of the art software ensure quality design presentations and documentation.