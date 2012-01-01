Your browser is out-of-date.

Louise O Architects (Pty) Ltd
Architects in Johannesburg
Reviews (6)
    • LouiseO Architects is an established practice with a fresh, original and honest approach to design.

    To us, every project is unique, and a specific and comprehensive understanding of the owner’s personal requirements and the characteristics of the site, is fundamental. We keep ourselves informed of sustainable practices, modern technologies and the latest materials. For us, design is a process combining all of the above with the architectural fundamentals of flow, space, light, form and aesthetics. The architecture that results, adds value to the natural and built environment, and undeniably enhances one’s experience of everyday life.

    Services
    Architecture
    Service areas
    Parkhurst, Johannesburg, and South Africa
    Company awards
    Waterfall Century HomeShow Best Architecture Award 2012 & House of the Century Award 2012
    Address
    95 -7th Street, Parkhurst
    2193 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-114472459 www.louiseO.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Director - Louise Osborne

