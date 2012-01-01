LouiseO Architects is an established practice with a fresh, original and honest approach to design.

To us, every project is unique, and a specific and comprehensive understanding of the owner’s personal requirements and the characteristics of the site, is fundamental. We keep ourselves informed of sustainable practices, modern technologies and the latest materials. For us, design is a process combining all of the above with the architectural fundamentals of flow, space, light, form and aesthetics. The architecture that results, adds value to the natural and built environment, and undeniably enhances one’s experience of everyday life.