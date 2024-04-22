Your browser is out-of-date.

King Building and Renovation Pietermaritzburg
Plumbers in Pietermaritzburg
Services

  • Builder Pietermaritzburg
  • Building and Renovations
  • Tiling
  • Plumbing
  • Paving
  • Ceilings
  • Tar Surfacing
    • King Building and Renovations Pietermaritzburg Our decades of experience and outstanding workmanship has resulted in hundreds of happy customers. We specialise in new builds, renovations and home & maintenance work and also love taking on small building jobs! Honest upfront pricing We guarantee a site visit within 24 hours New Builds We work with you every step of the way from design through to completion, making the new home build process as stress-free and enjoyable as possible. Renovations & Extensions Looking to expand your existing home, remodel your bathroom or kitchen, build an extra story? We have the experience to work on all styles of homes. Small Building Jobs We have experience assisting in all sorts of maintenance projects, from tiling, ceiling repairs and installation to plumbing and roof repairs for all types of properties.
    Service areas
    Pietermaritzburg
    Address
    261 Church St
    3201 Pietermaritzburg
    South Africa
    +27-600702723 www.kingbuildingrenovationspmb.co.za
