Soror Language Services
    • SLS is a South African Translation Company based in Johannesburg providing a trusted and high-quality service for all your translation, localization and interpretation needs at a very competitive price, we provide translation and interpretation in all African, European and Eastern languages.

    • Translation in Johannesburg
    • Translation
    • Interpretation
    • Certified translation
    • Afrikaans Translation
    Johannesburg
    Honeydew
    2040 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-117936677 www.sls.org.za
