Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Nutec Suppliers &amp; Hardware
Building Supplies in Cape Town
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are a premier building materials supplier situated in Parow, Cape

    Town, proudly serving the construction needs of our community. Our

    expertise extends beyond mere supply; we also excel in constructing

    durable NuTec structures tailored to your specifications. Specializing

    in a comprehensive range of NuTec products, plywood, timber, zinc roof

    sheets, and various other essential building materials, we ensure that

    your projects are supported with top-quality materials and expert

    guidance.

    Services
    • building materials supplier
    • nutec supplier
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    43 Connaught Rd, Beaconvale
    7490 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-218794178 nutechardware.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks