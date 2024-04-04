Welcome to Miako Thatch your trusted partner in the care and preservation of thatch roofs in Gauteng, South Africa.

At Miako Thatch, we specialize in thatch roof maintenance services that include both interior and exterior thatch roof cleaning, employing meticulous techniques to remove debris, mold, and stains while preserving the integrity of the delicate thatch material. Our skilled professionals also provide top-notch thatch roof pest control, addressing issues promptly to protect your investment from potential infestations.

Safety is paramount, which is why we offer a specialized service in thatch roof fire retardant application. Our cutting-edge treatments form a protective shield, significantly reducing the risk of fire and providing you with peace of mind.

Thatch roof restoration is an art, and at Miako Thatch, we excel in bringing life back to weathered and worn roofs. Whether it’s repairing damaged sections, replacing thatch, or revitalizing the overall appearance, our restoration services will leave your thatch roof looking as good as new.