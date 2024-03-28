Your browser is out-of-date.

Allied Construction
    • Welcome to Allied

    Construction – we are one of the leading building contractors

    Pietermaritzburg has to offer! With experience, professionalism, and attentionn

    to detail, our clients have come to associate our work with excellence. We

    provide a range of services to promote the care and maintenance of the home and

    can assist with residential renovation or construction projects of any scale.

    Our reliable team is the perfect partner for minor or major construction needs.

    Services
    • Building
    • Alterations
    • Building additions
    • Home renovations
    • Building maintenance
    • Roof repairs
    • Plumbing
    • Electrical
    • Painting
    • Ceiling Installation & Repairs
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Pietermaritzburg
    Address
    9 Wiganthorpe Rd
    3201 Pietermaritzburg
    South Africa
    +27-780767214 www.alliedconstruction.co.za
