Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Horizon360booth
Photographers in Kempton Park, Gauteng
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Meet our extraordinary

    360 photo booth, available to rent for any event! Hop on the platform and

    create your own 360-degree slow-motion videos by yourself or with a group. It’s

    the perfect addition to any corporate event, school function, wedding, private

    party, or interactive brand activation looking to separate itself from the

    rest. We offer the leading 360 photo booth rental services throughout

    Johannesburg and the greater parts of Gauteng, so contact us to elevate your

    next event and create fun lasting memories



     

    Services
    • 360 photobooth
    • 360photobooth rental
    • 360photobooth hire
    • 360 photobooth near me
    • 360photobooth Johannesburg
    Service areas
    • Kempton Park
    • Kempton Park, Gauteng
    Address
    1 Terenure road, Terenure
    1619 Kempton Park, Gauteng
    South Africa
    +27-730511739 www.horizon360booth.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks