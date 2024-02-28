Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Shield Secure IT Services
Other Businesses in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • CCTV installation in Johannesburg? We also offer fast laptop repairs & reliable computer services. Shield Secure IT: your one-stop IT & security experts! Get a free quote!

    Services
    • cctv installation Johannesburg
    • laptop repairs Johannesburg
    • computer repair services Johannesburg
    • cyber security Johannesburg
    Service areas
    Johannesburg, Gauteng, and South Africa
    Address
    Unit 212, The Fitzgerald, 50 Kernick Avenue, Melrose North
    2196 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-794475360 www.shieldsecure.co.za
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks