Effortlessly store your swimming pool water with our hassle-free bladder rental service!

In brief we provide a turnkey service that includes delivery, draining the swimming pool with our pumps, temporary storing the water for the duration of your swimming pool repair and reinstating the water to your pool. Our team is well trained, reliable and with us customer comes first.

Operating throughout Gauteng, We are available 24/7 and can provide same day delivery. Store swimming pool water from 15,000 to 350,000 litters, with a daily rental rate from R 250 / day.





















CONTACT US TODAY FOR A HASSLE FREE QUOTATION