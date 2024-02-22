Your browser is out-of-date.

Wizard Electrical &amp; Construction Ltd
Electricians in Centurion
Reviews (0)
Services

  • electrical testing
  • electrical emergency call outs
  • electrical installations
  • electrical maintenance
  • electrical repairs
  • lighting
  • rewiring
  • wiring
  • fuse boxes
  • electrical sockets
  • electrical plugs
  • commercial electrician
  • residential electrician
  • commercial lighting
  • electrical inspecting & testing
  • 24 hour electricians
  • domestic electricians
  • emergency electricians
  • emergency electrician
  • electrical earthing
  • electrical design
  • emergency lighting installations
  • fuse box rewiring
  • landlord safety certificates
Price/hr: R449.99

Valhalla Centurion Electricians 0716260952
Availability: Within a week
Valhalla, Centurion, South Africa
R650
Wizard Electrical &amp; Construction Ltd
Rooihuiskraal Centurion Electrician 0716260952
Availability: Within a week
Rooihuiskraal North, Centurion, South Africa
R449.99
Wizard Electrical &amp; Construction Ltd
20% discount for all homify clients
Availability: Within a week
Centurion Golf Estate, Centurion, South Africa
R650.01
Wizard Electrical &amp; Construction Ltd

    Providing high quality electrical and construction services. ECA approved contractor with over 20 years experience!

    Wizard Electrical & Construction Ltd is a friendly and reliable electrical company who consider no job as too big or too small. Based in Faerie Glen , our team of qualified, professional electricians have 20 years of experience in the industry. We consistently offer value and quality to commercial and domestic customers and pride ourselves on the positive feedback that we get from our many satisfied customers.

    You may need to find an electrician in a rush or may have a list of small electrical jobs that need carrying out. Whatever your requirements, we promise that we will be punctual, helpful and offer you opti censoredvalue for money.

    Products & Services

    Domestic & Commercial

    Commercial Lighting

    Electrical Cables

    Electrical Plugs

    Electrical Sockets

    Fuse Boxes

    Wiring

    Rewiring

    Electrical Repairs

    Electrical Maintenance

    Landlord Safety Certificates

    Lighting

    External Lighting

    Electrical Installations

    Plastering

    Construction Services

    Rendering

    Building Work

    Cladding

    Electric Showers

    Switchboards

    Electrical Testing

    Emergency Call Outs

    Service areas
    centurion 0157
    Company awards
    25
    Address
    142 south street , Die Hoewes
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-716260952 wizardelectricianspretoria.yolasite.com
