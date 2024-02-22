Your browser is out-of-date.

Libra Labels
    • Libra Labels is one of the major manufacturers and suppliers of premium quality products in self-adhesive labels for diverse industries. Libra Labels has over 20 years experience in the self-adhesive labels industry. Our highly skilled staff strive for perfection in all stages from production all the way through to product handover. There are many factors, which help in building a brands market image. One of the most important factors is appearance. Appearance reflects and defines the true identity of a product. Labeling a product acts as a major marketing tool. Colourful and vivid self-adhesive labels makes a product more stylish and attractive.


    Services
    • label printing companies
    • adhesive labels
    • label supplier
    • Till roll manufacturers in Johannesburg
    • thermal till rolls
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    14 Girder Rd, Benrose
    2094 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-116181530 www.libra.co.za
