Libra Labels is one of the major manufacturers and suppliers of premium quality products in self-adhesive labels for diverse industries. Libra Labels has over 20 years experience in the self-adhesive labels industry. Our highly skilled staff strive for perfection in all stages from production all the way through to product handover. There are many factors, which help in building a brands market image. One of the most important factors is appearance. Appearance reflects and defines the true identity of a product. Labeling a product acts as a major marketing tool. Colourful and vivid self-adhesive labels makes a product more stylish and attractive.



