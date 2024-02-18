WIZARD ELECTRICAL SERVICES





Electricity is all about making connections, and then letting electricity flow.





Range Of Services

• General electrical maintenance • Motor /control gear installation

• Electronic repairs • Distribution board replacement/installation

• Control panel refurbishment/installation • Overhaul/repair AC/DC motors • Fault diagnosis AC/DC motors • On site specific maintenance • AC/DC drives installation • AC/DC drives fault diagnosis and repair • Single phase 230V and three phase 400V systems • Installation of lighting & power systems • Testing & upgrades of earthing systems • Electrical condition reports • Visual inspection reports • Electrical installation certification • Remedial repair work post certification report • Generator installations & repairs





Cell: 071 6260952