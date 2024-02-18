WIZARD ELECTRICAL SERVICES
Electricity is all about making connections, and then letting electricity flow.
Range Of Services
• General electrical maintenance • Motor /control gear installation
• Electronic repairs • Distribution board replacement/installation
• Control panel refurbishment/installation • Overhaul/repair AC/DC motors • Fault diagnosis AC/DC motors • On site specific maintenance • AC/DC drives installation • AC/DC drives fault diagnosis and repair • Single phase 230V and three phase 400V systems • Installation of lighting & power systems • Testing & upgrades of earthing systems • Electrical condition reports • Visual inspection reports • Electrical installation certification • Remedial repair work post certification report • Generator installations & repairs
Cell: 071 6260952
- Service areas
- Pretoria
- Address
-
177 Trouw street , Capital Park
0084 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-716260952 wizardelectricianspretoria.yolasite.com