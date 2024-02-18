Your browser is out-of-date.

Wizard Electrical Services
Electricians in Pretoria
Services

  • electrician
  • electricians
Price/hr: R450

OFFERS

15% discount for the disabled
Availability: Within a week
Centurion, South Africa
R350
Wizard Electrical Services
20% discount for all homify clients
Availability: Within a week
Pretoria Central, Pretoria, South Africa
R450
Wizard Electrical Services

Projects

    WIZARD ELECTRICAL SERVICES


    Electricity is all about making connections, and then letting electricity flow.


    Range Of Services

    • General electrical maintenance • Motor /control gear installation

    • Electronic repairs • Distribution board replacement/installation

    • Control panel refurbishment/installation • Overhaul/repair AC/DC motors • Fault diagnosis AC/DC motors • On site specific maintenance • AC/DC drives installation • AC/DC drives fault diagnosis and repair • Single phase 230V and three phase 400V systems • Installation of lighting & power systems • Testing & upgrades of earthing systems • Electrical condition reports • Visual inspection reports • Electrical installation certification • Remedial repair work post certification report • Generator installations & repairs


    Cell: 071 6260952

    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    177 Trouw street , Capital Park
    0084 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-716260952 wizardelectricianspretoria.yolasite.com

    Reviews

    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    very professional
    about 4 hours ago
    Project date: January 2024
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    very professional company
    about 4 hours ago
    Project date: January 2024
    Wizard Electrical Services Wizard Electrical Services
    Professional Electricians in Pretoria thank you wizard electrical services
    1 day ago
    Project date: January 2024
    Show all 3 reviews
