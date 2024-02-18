Your browser is out-of-date.

Amandla Awethu Projects
Johannesburg
    • Amandla Awethu Projects


    stands at the forefront of the plant hire and project management industry,

    offering unparalleled services across the mining, construction, and

    infrastructure sectors. With a deep commitment to excellence, innovation, and

    sustainability, we provide comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the unique

    demands of each project.



    Our extensive fleet of state-of-the-art machinery and

    equipment, including the latest models from leading manufacturers, ensures we

    can tackle projects of any scale with precision and efficiency. From advanced

    hydraulic excavators and robust articulated dump trucks to versatile loaders

    and dozers, each piece of equipment is meticulously maintained to guarantee

    peak performance and reliability.



    At Amandla Awethu Projects, we pride ourselves on our team

    of highly skilled professionals. Our engineers, technicians, and support staff

    bring a wealth of experience and expertise, ensuring every project is executed

    with the utmost professionalism, safety, and attention to detail. We understand

    the critical importance of timelines and budgets, which is why we work closely

    with our clients to deliver results that exceed expectations while adhering to

    financial and scheduling constraints.



    Our services encompass a broad spectrum, including loading

    and hauling, open cast mining, screening and crushing, drilling and blasting,

    land rehabilitation, civil engineering projects, demolition and rubble removal,

    and comprehensive plant hire solutions. We also offer specialized lowbed

    services for the transportation of heavy machinery and equipment.



    Sustainability and environmental stewardship are central to

    our operations. We employ eco-friendly practices and technologies to minimize

    our carbon footprint and ensure the well-being of the communities and

    environments in which we operate. Our commitment to safety is unwavering, with

    rigorous protocols in place to protect our team, clients, and the public.



    Amandla Awethu Projects is not just a service provider but a

    partner dedicated to the success of your projects. Our reputation for quality,

    reliability, and excellence makes us the preferred choice for clients seeking

    to navigate the complexities of modern construction, mining, and infrastructure

    projects. Let us help you


    achieve your project goals with our comprehensive, customized solutions.

    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    124 10th Road Kew
    2090 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-846918516 www.amandlawethuprojects.co.za
