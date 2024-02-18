Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Mary Jane Creative Studio
Designers in Cape Town
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Amplify 5, Mary Jane Creative Studio Mary Jane Creative Studio Other spaces
    Amplify 5, Mary Jane Creative Studio Mary Jane Creative Studio Other spaces
    Amplify 5, Mary Jane Creative Studio Mary Jane Creative Studio Other spaces
    Amplify 5
    Oudekloof Restaurant & Bar, Mary Jane Creative Studio Mary Jane Creative Studio Other spaces
    Oudekloof Restaurant & Bar, Mary Jane Creative Studio Mary Jane Creative Studio Other spaces
    Oudekloof Restaurant & Bar
    House Lara, Mary Jane Creative Studio Mary Jane Creative Studio Master bedroom
    House Lara, Mary Jane Creative Studio Mary Jane Creative Studio Master bedroom
    House Lara

    From creating a space that feels like home, to creating a space that promotes your brand, we love working on residential and commercial projects. Our clients inspire us to create beautiful spaces that would bring them meaningful experiences, productivity and a sense of comfort.

    Mary Jane Creative Studio is where interior design and graphic design meets. We love bringing a brand to life in an interior setting by still considering aesthetics and style.

    We specialise in commercial spaces - offices, wine farms, hotels, Air Bnb's, restaurants and retail spaces as well as residential spaces. From small apartments to large houses, we love creating a space that reflects you and/or your family’s personality.


    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Graphic Design
    • Space Planning
    • Construction Drawings
    • Styling
    • 3D Visualisation
    • Shopfitted Drawings
    • Furniture Design
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-762989399 mjcreatives.co.za
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks