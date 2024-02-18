From creating a space that feels like home, to creating a space that promotes your brand, we love working on residential and commercial projects. Our clients inspire us to create beautiful spaces that would bring them meaningful experiences, productivity and a sense of comfort.

Mary Jane Creative Studio is where interior design and graphic design meets. We love bringing a brand to life in an interior setting by still considering aesthetics and style.

We specialise in commercial spaces - offices, wine farms, hotels, Air Bnb's, restaurants and retail spaces as well as residential spaces. From small apartments to large houses, we love creating a space that reflects you and/or your family’s personality.



