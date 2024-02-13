Your browser is out-of-date.

S.M Empire Projects Pietermaritzburg
    At S.M

    Empire Projects, located in the heart of Pietermaritzburg, we pride

    ourselves on being a premier steel fabricator, dedicated to delivering

    top-quality steel fabrication, steel erecting, and steel structure services.

    Our focus is on creating durable and precise work, and we stand out for our

    versatility in offerings. We don't just provide superior steel services; we

    also offer an extensive range of building services. As a building contractor,

    we have a team of professional builders ready for various construction

    projects. Our skilled plastering contractors and plasterers ensure every

    building project is finished with smooth and flawless finishes. Moreover, our

    professional painting services add a polished final touch to our projects. We

    offer these comprehensive services at competitive pricing, making us a one-stop

    solution for all construction and steel needs.

    Services
    Steel Fabrication Pietermaritzburg
    Steel Erecting Pietermaritzburg
    Steel Structures Pietermaritzburg
    Roof Sheeting Pietermaritzburg
    Building Contractor Pietermaritzburg
    Builders Pietermaritzburg
    Plastering Contractor Pietermaritzburg
    Plasterers Pietermaritzburg
    Painter Pietermaritzburg
    Service areas
    Pietermaritzburg
    Address
    141 West St KwaZulu-Natal
    3201 Pietermaritzburg
    South Africa
    +27-676956274 www.smempireprojectspmb.co.za
