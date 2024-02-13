Your browser is out-of-date.

P &amp; E Electrical Johannesburg
    & E Electrical, are a trusted electrician service in Johannesburg.

    We’re dedicated to providing reliable, professional, and efficient electrical

    installations, repairs, and upgrades. Choose us for all your electrical needs –

    whether it’s whole house rewiring, panel and wiring upgrades, or switch and

    outlet installations. We’ve got you covered!



    P & E Electrical, located in Johannesburg, is a licensed

    and certified electrician business that takes pride in offering a wide range of

    electrical services. Our professional team is committed to providing reliable,

    efficient, and high-quality services which include electrical installations and

    repairs, whole house rewiring, panel and wiring upgrades, switch and outlet

    repair or installation, and lighting repair, installation or upgrades. We

    approach every project with the utmost professionalism, ensuring we meet and

    exceed client expectations.

    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    9 Park Ln Gauteng
    2193 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-633098247 www.pandeelectricaljohannesburg.co.za
