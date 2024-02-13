P
& E Electrical, are a trusted electrician service in Johannesburg.
We’re dedicated to providing reliable, professional, and efficient electrical
installations, repairs, and upgrades. Choose us for all your electrical needs –
whether it’s whole house rewiring, panel and wiring upgrades, or switch and
outlet installations. We’ve got you covered!
P & E Electrical, located in Johannesburg, is a licensed
and certified electrician business that takes pride in offering a wide range of
electrical services. Our professional team is committed to providing reliable,
efficient, and high-quality services which include electrical installations and
repairs, whole house rewiring, panel and wiring upgrades, switch and outlet
repair or installation, and lighting repair, installation or upgrades. We
approach every project with the utmost professionalism, ensuring we meet and
exceed client expectations.
- Services
- Electrician Johannesburg
- Johannesburg electrical services
- Emergency electrician Johannesburg
- 24/7 electrician Johannesburg
- Electrical repairs Johannesburg
- Residential electrician Johannesburg
- Commercial electrician Johannesburg
- Industrial electrician Johannesburg
- Certified electrician Johannesburg
- Electrical installation Johannesburg
- Electrical maintenance Johannesburg
- Electrical wiring Johannesburg
- Electrical fault finding Johannesburg
- Electrical panel upgrade Johannesburg
- Lighting installation Johannesburg
- Security lighting Johannesburg
- Surge protection Johannesburg
- Electrical inspection Johannesburg
- Solar power electrician Johannesburg
- Generator installation Johannesburg
- Electrical service provider Johannesburg
- Show all 21 services
- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- Address
-
9 Park Ln Gauteng
2193 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-633098247 www.pandeelectricaljohannesburg.co.za