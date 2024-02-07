Your browser is out-of-date.

Styleengrave Pty Ltd
General Contractors in Johannesburg
    • Styleengrave Projects is BLACK OWNED B-BBEE LEVEL 1 ,Female Owned and Youth Owned with character and purpose in a professional working environment, to archive quality construction through technically astute and solid management services.

    We strive to be the most trusted project and program implementation entity through our project implementation proficiency; professional execution tenacity, sustainable meaningful participation, commitment to operational excellence; corporate ethics and zeal to grow from strength to strength.


    Services
    • BRICKLAYERS & BRICKLAYING
    • Plumbing
    • Tiling
    • CEILING AND BULKHEADS INSTALLATION
    • ELECTRICAL SERVICES
    • Swimming Pool Services
    • ALUMINIUM WINDOWS & DOORS
    • Home / Office Dry-walling & Partitioning Contractors
    • Waterproofing | Damp or Leaking Roof Repair
    • PEST CONTROL
    • CABINETRY KITCHEN/BEDROOM
    • Precast Concrete
    • PAVING
    • Home renovations and extentions
    • CCTV Installation
    • Air Conditioner Maintenance Services
    • Professional TV Wall Mounting
    • DStv Installation Assistant
    • Solar Installation
    • Wooden Floor installations
    • Welding & Gate motor installation
    Service areas
    All provinces in South Africa
    Address
    2001 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-785126134 www.styleenrenovations.co.za
