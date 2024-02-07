Your browser is out-of-date.

GyneMed—Obstetrics &amp; Gynaecology (Pretoria)
    • Elevate your women's health journey with Dr. Freddy Intumu

    at Gynemed, serving Pretoria. As a dedicated Obstetrician and Gynaecologist,

    Dr. Intumu specializes in infertility and gynaecological endoscopy, offering

    expert care for women in Pretoria.

    Experience compassionate and personalized healthcare at Gynemed, where your

    well-being is our priority.

    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    Suite 9 NETCARE FEMINA 460 Belvedere Street Gauteng
    0084 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-123282676 www.gynemed.co.za
