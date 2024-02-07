Your browser is out-of-date.

WiSolar
Solar Energy Contractors in Bronkhorstspruit
    • Step into the world of WiSolar, where we empower communities and illuminate lives. Our vision is centered on a sustainable future, ensuring clean and affordable energy access for everyone, irrespective of their background. More than just a solar solutions provider, WiSolar is on a mission to utilize solar power for positive social impact. We dedicate ourselves to improving communities by gifting clean energy to impactful organizations, especially those serving vulnerable populations. By eliminating electricity costs, we enable these organizations to redirect funds directly into their missions—whether it's feeding children, providing counseling, supporting shelters, or sparking social movements. WiSolar is committed to fostering a brighter, cleaner tomorrow for all. Beyond delivering quality solar panels, we act as a catalyst for change, empowering communities and illuminating lives through sustainable energy solutions. Explore our impactful initiatives at

    Service areas
    56 Kruger Street, Bronkhorstspruit, and Gauteng
    Address
    56 Kruger Street
    1020 Bronkhorstspruit
    South Africa
    +27-104467671 wisolar.co
