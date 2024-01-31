Your browser is out-of-date.

Chat Legal Durban
Schools & Organisations in Durban
    • Chat Legal is your number one platform for online legal services, offering a hassle-free way to connect with vetted lawyers and attorneys across multiple specialties.

    Whether you need legal counsel, contracts for your business, or representation, our platform pairs you with the perfect legal expert for your situation.

    Submit your query and receive a free quote from experienced professionals. With clear pricing and a wide range of legal services, Chat Legal makes easier the process of finding reliable legal help. 

      

     https://www.facebook.com/ChatLegalZA/ - https://www.youtube.com/@ChatLegal-South-Afirica - https://www.hellopeter.com/chat-legal - https://www.linkedin.com/company/chat-legal/ - www.pinterest.com/chatlegalsouthafrica - https://twitter.com/ChatLegalSA - https://www.localpros.co.za/legal/


    Chat Legal Durban 

     Address: "Office 8, 114 Intersite Avenue, Umgeni Business Park, Durban, 3608" 

     HQ Phone: 087 250 0309 

     https://www.chatlegal.co.za/city/lawyers-and-attorneys-in-durban/

    Service areas
    Durban
    Address
    Office 8, 114 Intersite Avenue, Umgeni Business Park
    3608 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-872500309 www.chatlegal.co.za/city/lawyers-and-attorneys-in-durban
