Cars 4 Camera
Other Businesses in Cape Town
    • Explore our exclusive collection of iconic cars for hire, perfect for film, TV, and movie productions. We offer many vehicles to bring your cinematic visions to life. Discover the ideal car for your next project with our reliable and professional movie car hire services.

    Services
    • movie car hire
    • film car hire
    • TV and movie cars for hire
    • car hire for movies
    • film vehicle rental
    Service areas
    Cape Town, Western Cpae, and South Africa
    Address
    87 Kyalami drive, Killarney Gardens
    7500 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-839446690 www.cars4camera.co.za
