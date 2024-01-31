Explore our exclusive collection of iconic cars for hire, perfect for film, TV, and movie productions. We offer many vehicles to bring your cinematic visions to life. Discover the ideal car for your next project with our reliable and professional movie car hire services.
- Services
- movie car hire
- film car hire
- TV and movie cars for hire
- car hire for movies
- film vehicle rental
- Service areas
- Cape Town, Western Cpae, and South Africa
- Address
-
87 Kyalami drive, Killarney Gardens
7500 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-839446690 www.cars4camera.co.za