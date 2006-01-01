Started in 2006, Designer Roof Truss is focused on providing all types of roofing services; from timber to tiles, and everything in between. We predominantly focus on supplying roofing solutions within the Gauteng region.

We take pride in the fact that you will deal directly with the owners on most recommendations and installations, and we have a solid track record when it comes to feedback from clients and contractors alike. The fact that our business has grown from word-of-mouth is a testimony to this fact.