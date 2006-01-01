Your browser is out-of-date.

Designer roof truss
Roofers in Brakpan
Services

  • Tiled Roofing We supply quality-manufactured roof tiles to contractors and developers for use in various roofing applications. With our wide selection of roof tiles
  • we can provide clients with all styles and designs for their next development project.
  • Sheet Roofing Sheet roofing is manufactured from a range of materials
  • each known for their varying properties
  • applications and profiles on different types of roofs
  • for e.g. IBR
  • Corrugated
  • Safflok Etc. We can design the perfect solution for your roofing needs.
  • Exposed Roof Trusses We design
  • manufacture
  • and supply exposed roof trusses (also called architectural trusses or decorative trusses) according to client specifications. The main difference between exposed trusses and nail plate trusses is that the truss structure is exposed
  • and the roofing is placed on top of the truss structure.
  • Slate Roofing Our slate roofing is a premium roofing system made primarily out of natural slate tiles and other slate roofing materials. It is currently one of the most beautiful and long-lasting roof systems on the market due to its aesthetics.
  • Complexes The development of complexes requires solutions that are fit for purpose and that can be scaled as required. We work with property developers and architects to provide quality
  • well-designed roofing solutions for any size housing complex.
  • Office Parks Office parks are high-value development properties for property developers or development consortiums
  • and therefore require quality solutions and materials to guarantee the longevity of the buildings. Our roofing solutions have been successfully installed in many office parks across Gauteng.
  • Schools The future of our nation lies in educating the youth of this country
  • and we have been involved directly with addressing the roofing requirements for over a hundred new schools being built in and around Gauteng.
  • Exclusive Houses When building your dream home in an upmarket estate
  • every detail of the project matters. We pride ourselves on designing quality roof trusses and roofing which captures the essence of your newly developed property.

Projects

    +3
    Complex Completed, Tiled Hip Rooves!
    Luxuary Tiled Roof
    Current Project, Shingle roof in Dunblane Country Estate

    Started in 2006, Designer Roof Truss is focused on providing all types of roofing services; from timber to tiles, and everything in between. We predominantly focus on supplying roofing solutions within the Gauteng region.

    We take pride in the fact that you will deal directly with the owners on most recommendations and installations, and we have a solid track record when it comes to feedback from clients and contractors alike. The fact that our business has grown from word-of-mouth is a testimony to this fact.

    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    Plot 142 3rd ,witpoort, brakpan
    1540 Brakpan
    South Africa
    +27-729936320 designerroof.co.za
