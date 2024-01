NAKAMYA TRAINING & SKILLS DEVELOPMENT CENTER

WE ARE FULLY REGISTERED WE TRAIN THE FOLLOWING





Trade Test Preparation ,Booking & Testing BOILERMAKER ,ELECTRICAL ,FITTERS AND WELDINGDIESEL MECHANIC AVAILABLE AND IT'S A GUARANTEED PASS RANGING R15000-R25000 THAT'S WITHIN 1-3MONTHS









The Center can provide safety courses for self sponsored and corporate clients for the following

:

LIFTING & CONSTRUCTION MACHINES

7 TO 10 DAYS









COUNTER BALANCE

(FORKLIFT) 5 DAYS









REACH TRUCK /container holder 5 DAYS

EXCAVATOR ,DRILL RIGGING









DUMP TRUCK, ( L H D )SCOOP

MOBILE CRANES









OVERHEAD CRANES

FRONT END LOADER

TRACTOR LOADER BACKHOE

FRONT END LOADER









GRADER

BULL DOZER

TOWER CRANES

WELDING COURSES

3 - 4 WEEKS









ARC WELDING , ARGONY WELDING , FLUX-CORE WELDING, DOUBLE COREDED WELDING , GAS WELDING ,GAS CUTTING ,BOILER MAKING 5-8 WEEKS





,PIPE FITTING, PANEL BEATING 3 MONTHS





Germiston, Gauteng, South Africa ,PHONE: +27720648553 JOB ASSISTANCE AFTER TRAINING

Secunda, Rustenburg, Mokopane, Kimbery, Durban ,Port Elizabeth e.t.c FREE ACCOMMODATION

We

are committed to upholding the national code of practice for the

evaluation of training providers for lifting machine operators, under

the driven machinery regulations in the occupational health and safety

act 85/1993, as well as the good principles underpinning the national

qualification framework. We further commit to the prescribed values of

the South African Qualifications Authority under CETA and TETA