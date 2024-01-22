TAG Steel Projects is a registered and certified company based in. Eastlyne, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa. TAG Steel specialises in Designing, Manufacturing and Erecting all types of Steel Structures according to the clients specifications.
Our company offer high quality welding and metal fabrication services as well as glass and Aluminum projects.
We do manufacture steel and aluminium structures.
- Gates and security burglars.
- Steel carports, sheds and pergolas.
- Clear view and palisade fences.
- Container homes, restaurants and pubs.
- Balustrades and stair cases.
- Swimming pool fences.
- Access And Gate Automation
- Intercom installation
- Electric fences repairs and maintenance
- Cameras and cctv installation.
- Services
- Gates and fence contractors
- Clear view and Palisade fence installers
- Gate Motor repairs and installation
- Gate Repairs
- Security Doors and burglars installation
- Steel structures
- Induatrial roofs and gutters
- Service areas
- Pretoria—50km Radius
- Company awards
- Home improvement4u Most popular company in Pretoria 2021 and 20ww
- Address
-
201 Stormvoel Road, Eastlynne
0183 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-780543143 www.tagsteelprojects.co.za
TAG Steel Projects works from certified designs in the manufacturing and erection of all Steel Structures, Warehouse, Aircraft Hangers and many more.We start the complete design and rendering of the project beforehand through digital software, allowing a visual representation of the steel structure project prior to commencing. Once the design is approved, we can begin site preparation. For a detailed description of the design and development process, please contact us.
At TAG Steel Projects we manufacture and sell wire conveyor belts, perforated plates, woven wire mesh, woven wire screens, and wedge wire used in a number of applications. Many of our secondary products and services such as wooden screening frames, baskets, engineering, and fabrication is done in-house.