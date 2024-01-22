Your browser is out-of-date.

Tree Felling Pietermaritzburg
    • Tree Felling

    Pietermaritzburg, a highly-rated tree felling business in Pietermaritzburg,

    offers a wide range of tree services, including tree felling, stump removal,

    palm tree removal, tree trimming and pruning, and emergency tree removal. With

    a team of skilled tree fellers and over 10 years of experience, we guarantee

    efficient and reliable services. We priorities customer satisfaction and treat

    all our clients equally. Our projects are fully insured, ensuring peace of mind

    for our valued customers. Trust Tree Felling Pietermaritzburg for all your tree

    maintenance needs in Pietermaritzburg.

    Services
    • Tree Felling Pietermaritzburg
    • Tree Removal
    • Tree Cutting
    • Palm Tree Removal
    • Stump Removal
    • Emergency Tree Removal
    • Tree Trimming and Pruning
    Service areas
    Pietermaritzburg
    Address
    503 Pietermaritz St
    3201 Pietermaritzburg
    South Africa
    +27-600801792 www.treefellingpmb.co.za
