JHB Painting Pro
Painters in Cosmo City
Reviews (0)
Services

  • Interior painting
  • Exterior painting
  • Waterproofing
  • Damp proofing
  • Gutters repair
  • Roof restoration
Price/hr: R350

Projects

    Interior and exterior painting, JHB Painting Pro JHB Painting Pro Multi-Family house
    Interior and exterior painting

    JHB Painting Pro is a reputable and well-established painting company which offers effective, reliable and high-quality painting and waterproofing and damp proofing workmanship and service across Gauteng.

    Our team consists of highly-trained professional painters who have the know-how, qualifications and experience to get the job done. We provide expert interior and exterior painting services for both commercial and residential clients. We guarantee you that you will be getting the best workmanship at competitive and reasonable prices.

    Service areas
    Cosmo City
    Address
    8492 Poland Street, Cosmo City
    2188 Cosmo City
    South Africa
    +27-762823415 www.jhbpaintingpr.co.za
