Afrikanos
Other Businesses in Gansbaai
    • Afrikanos - The African Crocodile Experience. No cages, no restrictions! Crocs and humans swim “free”! Closer to a Nile crocodile you’re not going to get! Experience this unique & authentic adventure where man & crocodile collide in a natural & safe swimming environment.

    Services
    • crocodile experience
    • african crocodile experience
    • crocodile diving
    • crocodile pond tour
    Service areas
    Gansbaai, Western Cape, and South Africa
    Address
    48 Van Blommenstein Street, Danger Point
    7220 Gansbaai
    South Africa
    +27-822203344 www.afrikanos.co.za
