Afrikanos - The African Crocodile Experience. No cages, no restrictions! Crocs and humans swim “free”! Closer to a Nile crocodile you’re not going to get! Experience this unique & authentic adventure where man & crocodile collide in a natural & safe swimming environment.
- crocodile experience
- african crocodile experience
- crocodile diving
- crocodile pond tour
- Gansbaai, Western Cape, and South Africa
48 Van Blommenstein Street, Danger Point
7220 Gansbaai
South Africa
+27-822203344 www.afrikanos.co.za