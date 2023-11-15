Your browser is out-of-date.

Saltech
Other Businesses in Cape Town
    • Saltech manufactures Reverse Osmosis Desalination Systems that are simple and efficient. For ships, yachts, land-based companies & and individuals to create Freshwater.

    Services
    • reverse osmosis desalination
    • seawater desalination systems
    • water desalination systems
    • saltwater desalination systems
    Service areas
    Cape Town, Western Cape, and South Africa
    Address
    Unit 2 Waterstone Business Park, 61 Capricorn Park, Capricorn Business Park
    7945 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-836028234 www.saltech.co.za
