Saltech manufactures Reverse Osmosis Desalination Systems that are simple and efficient. For ships, yachts, land-based companies & and individuals to create Freshwater.
- Services
- reverse osmosis desalination
- seawater desalination systems
- water desalination systems
- saltwater desalination systems
- Service areas
- Cape Town, Western Cape, and South Africa
- Address
-
Unit 2 Waterstone Business Park, 61 Capricorn Park, Capricorn Business Park
7945 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-836028234 www.saltech.co.za