Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Global Translation
Other Businesses in Pretoria
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Global Translations deliver precise and effective translations and interpreting solutions in French, English, Spanish, German, Portuguese & more to serve individuals and large firms in South Africa and beyond.

    Services
    • translation services
    • interpretation services
    • translation services online
    • best translation services
    • translation company
    Service areas
    Pretoria, Gauteng, and South Africa
    Address
    734 Tetra Avenue, Moreleta Park
    0001 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-747776516 www.globaltranslation.co.za
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks