Legal disclosure

For over a quarter of a century, Best Lawn has been a reliable name in the world of instant lawns, specializing in Kikuyu and LM varieties. Our years of expertise have allowed us to perfect the art of cultivating and delivering lush, green lawns that are ready to transform your outdoor spaces.

What sets us apart is our commitment to quality soil. Our instant lawns are grown on clay-free soil, which has several advantages for your lawn's health. This soil type retains moisture for longer periods compared to conventional clay-based soil. The extended moisture content not only keeps your lawn looking vibrant but also promotes the well-being of your garden's ecosystem.

One remarkable benefit of our clay-free soil is its attraction to earthworms. These little soil engineers are nature's gardeners, diligently aerating and enriching the earth. By inviting earthworms into your soil, you receive free, natural soil conditioning, making your lawn more resilient and vibrant.

Additionally, the extended moisture in our soil creates an environment that's unfavorable for insects and weeds. Pests and unwanted plants thrive in dry conditions, so with Best Lawn's clay-free soil, your lawn remains an unwelcome place for these nuisances.

At Best Lawn, we offer more than just instant grass. We provide a full turnkey grass installation service, which includes site preparation, laying, rolling, and fertilizing. Whether you're a homeowner looking for a new lawn or a developer seeking to enhance properties, we have the expertise and resources to meet your requirements.

Furthermore, our commitment to eco-conscious solutions is evident in our waterwise irrigation services. We understand the importance of water conservation, and our irrigation experts are leaders in borehole drilling, water harvesting, and efficient irrigation solutions. We take pride in respecting nature and preserving this precious resource while helping your lawn thrive.

With 19 farms across Gauteng, we have a wide-reaching presence, ensuring convenient delivery or self-collection for our clients. Best Lawn is your one-stop destination for instant lawns, grass installation, and sustainable irrigation solutions.

In summary, when you choose Best Lawn, you're not just getting a beautiful lawn – you're getting a sustainable, healthy, and pest-resistant environment for your outdoor space. Our Kikuyu and LM instant lawns, grown on clay-free soil, are a testament to our dedication to quality and sustainability. Trust us to transform your outdoor spaces into lush, green oases that you can enjoy for years to come.