Table Share SA is a marketplace platform where a host or chef invites guests into his/her home or beautiful venue to have a dinning, wine tasting, brunch, pop up store, DIY, food tours, farm picnic,cooking classes and township soccer tournaments experiences.





This unique culinary experience allows anyone who has the passion for bringing people together to host guests in their home or at an exclusive venue ( hired venue, outdoor or rural locations, etc) as well as share their heritage or family secret recipe.