Waterproofing Durban KZN
Roofers in Durban
Services

  • Waterproofing
  • Roof Repairs
  • Roof Waterproofing
  • Damp Proofing
  • Interior & Exterior Painting
  • Torch On Waterproofing
  • Roofing
    • We’re a locally owned and operated company with a strong focus on waterproofing and roof repairs. With years of experience in the industry, we’ve earned a solid reputation for delivering high quality workmanship, providing prompt responses to our customers, and delivering excellent customer service. Our team of skilled professionals is dedicated to not only fixing your roof but also protecting your property from water damage, ensuring your peace of mind and the long term durability of your home.

    Service areas
    durban and durban north
    Address
    320 West St, Durban Central
    4001 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-600490914 www.waterproofingdurban-kzn.co.za
