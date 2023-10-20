Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tendy Mobile Massage
Other Businesses in Cape Town
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Tendy Mobile Massage: Your Top Choice for Mobile Massage Services in Cape Town


    Tendy Mobile Massage is your trusted source for revitalizing mobile massage services in Cape Town. Our skilled mobile massage therapists are dedicated to bringing the spa experience to your home, office, or location of your choice. We offer a wide range of specialized massages, from stress-relieving Swedish massage to muscle-reviving deep tissue massage, ensuring your every need is met.


    Whether you're looking for a relaxing massage to unwind after a long day or a deep tissue massage to relieve muscle tension, Tendy Mobile Massage has you covered. Our experienced massage therapists are experts in a variety of massage techniques, including:


    Swedish massage

    Deep tissue massage

    Sports massage

    Aromatherapy massage

    Hot stone massage

    Pregnancy massage

    Neck and shoulder massage

    Indian head massage

    We also offer corporate and event massage services, so you can bring the benefits of massage to your workplace or special event.


    At Tendy Mobile Massage, we understand the importance of relaxation and well-being. That's why we offer convenient and affordable mobile massage services near you in Cape Town. To book your massage, simply call +27 84 064 7006 or visit our website at www.tendymobilemassage.co.za.


    Services
    Mobile Massage in Cape town
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    49 Geneva Dr, Camps Bay
    8005 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-840647006 tendymobilemassage.co.za
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks