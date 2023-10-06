Your browser is out-of-date.

Hendricks Pool Contractor
Pools & Spas in Pretoria
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Pool Repairs

    Our main focus is on the supply and installation of high quality swimming pools and related pool products to customers in South Africa.We design and build your dream swimming pool.With experience and expertise ,we provide swimming pool construction,pool repairs, pool renovation,pool maintenance and equipment supply and installation.Overall ,we provide pool construction services that include repairs ,renovations and equipment,upgrades along with new pool construction for your property.We are swimming pool builders ,we build gunite and marbelite pools. We maintain ,renovate and repairs pools.Our recent projects showcase our expertise in transforming outdated pools into stunning outdoor oasis. From complete pool renovations to innovative upgrades, we take pride in delivering outstanding results that exceed our clients' expectations.


    Services
    • Pool Repairs
    • Pool Maintenance
    • Pool Cleaning
    • Pool Resurfacing
    • Pool Construction
    • Pool Renovation
    Service areas
    Pretoria and Johannesburg
    Address
    314 Wynandskraal Street Erasmusrand
    0165 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-783489627 hendrickspoolcontractor.co.za
