Desich Garden
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Northriding
    • Desich Gardens (Pty) Ltd is a full-service Landscapping Company with a straightforward and unique design/build philosophy. Get The Best In Landscaping, Instant Lawn, Artificial Turf, Tree Felling, Irrigation Systems, Paving And Organic Soils.

    Services
    • landscapping
    • instant lawn
    • artificial turf
    • tree felling
    • irrigation systems
    • paving
    Service areas
    Northriding, Gauteng, and South Africa
    Address
    50 Augusta Prencict, Jackal Creek Golf Estate, Boundary Road
    2196 Northriding
    South Africa
    +27-810636198 www.desichgardens.co.za
