Providing custom kitchens and cabinetry of a high quality at

realistic prices; manufactured and installed at industry standards. Our personal service approach spans from initial design concept, right through to installation.

About Ergo Designer Kitchens

Understanding great design that works with the space provided is paramount to your long term enjoyment of any home project. At Ergo, we pride ourselves in understanding our clients’ needs and wants and incorporating our knowledge of physical and organizational ergonomics into each project.

Ergo Designer Kitchens designs manufacture and install functional kitchens, bars, bathroom vanities, built-in cupboards and cabinetry. Our experience covers a wide variety of projects from small renovation jobs through to major new-builds. Whatever your requirements, our experienced team can help you turn your vision into reality by creating custom kitchen or cabinetry everyone will envy; and will guide your project from initial consultation to final completion.

We offer a huge range of kitchens and cabinetry from traditional to modern with a huge array of colours, finishes, storage solutions and accessories from leading brands in the market.

Our Process

Consultation

One of our experienced Sales and Design Consultants will visit your home to determine how we can achieve the ideal kitchen for you - including your design ideas, budget and lifestyle requirements. We’ll take you through a series of questions to determine your wants and needs in addition to show you a vast array of colours, hardware, and materials.

Design Process

Combining our advance kitchen design 3D software and extensive knowledge of the latest trends, accessories and design possibilities, with the insights gained from your in-home consultation - an innovative, practical and well thought out kitchen design will be done. Once you’re happy with the design and costings provided, it’s time to bring your new kitchen to life.

Manufacturing

Manufacturing of your custom designed kitchen will be approximately 6 to 8 weeks from order or from when your site allows us to get accurate measurements. In addition to final measurements been taken by our Project Manager; we will arrange to meet with your builder, plumber and electrician on site to insure every detail is considered.

Installation

The actual installation of your cabinetry is likely to take a week; however this depends on its complexity and size of the project. Once the cabinetry is installed by Ergo’s installation team being overseen by our Project Manager, actual templating can be done for your counter tops and will be fitted approximately 5 days later. We will be talking to you throughout the installation process to keep you informed of progress.