Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Kitchen Manufacturers in Pretoria
Overview 27Projects (27) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • White high-gloss Kitchen & Cabinetry Project, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens
    White high-gloss Kitchen & Cabinetry Project, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens
    White high-gloss Kitchen & Cabinetry Project, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens
    +4
    White high-gloss Kitchen & Cabinetry Project
    Contemporary Grey Galley Kitchen, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood Grey
    Contemporary Grey Galley Kitchen, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood Grey
    Contemporary Grey Galley Kitchen, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Kitchen units Engineered Wood Grey
    +2
    Contemporary Grey Galley Kitchen
    Cobalt Blue & White Shaker Kitchen, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens MDF Blue
    Cobalt Blue & White Shaker Kitchen, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens MDF Blue
    Cobalt Blue & White Shaker Kitchen, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens MDF Blue
    +4
    Cobalt Blue & White Shaker Kitchen
    Mr & Mrs Nel Effortless Kitchen, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood White
    Mr & Mrs Nel Effortless Kitchen, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood White
    Mr & Mrs Nel Effortless Kitchen, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood White
    +2
    Mr & Mrs Nel Effortless Kitchen
    Neutral Two-tone Kitchen, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood Wood effect
    Neutral Two-tone Kitchen, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood Wood effect
    Neutral Two-tone Kitchen, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens Engineered Wood Wood effect
    +3
    Neutral Two-tone Kitchen
    Modernise Shaker Two-tone Kitchen , Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens MDF Grey
    Modernise Shaker Two-tone Kitchen , Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens MDF Grey
    Modernise Shaker Two-tone Kitchen , Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Built-in kitchens MDF Grey
    +5
    Modernise Shaker Two-tone Kitchen
    Show all 27 projects

    Providing custom kitchens and cabinetry of a high quality at
    realistic prices; manufactured and installed at industry standards. Our personal service approach spans from initial design concept, right through to installation.

    About Ergo Designer Kitchens

    Understanding great design that works with the space provided is paramount to your long term enjoyment of any home project. At Ergo, we pride ourselves in understanding our clients’ needs and wants and incorporating our knowledge of physical and organizational ergonomics into each project.

    Ergo Designer Kitchens designs manufacture and install functional kitchens, bars, bathroom vanities, built-in cupboards and cabinetry. Our experience covers a wide variety of projects from small renovation jobs through to major new-builds. Whatever your requirements, our experienced team can help you turn your vision into reality by creating custom kitchen or cabinetry everyone will envy; and will guide your project from initial consultation to final completion.

    We offer a huge range of kitchens and cabinetry from traditional to modern with a huge array of colours, finishes, storage solutions and accessories from leading brands in the market.

    Our Process

    Consultation

    One of our experienced Sales and Design Consultants will visit your home to determine how we can achieve the ideal kitchen for you - including your design ideas, budget and lifestyle requirements. We’ll take you through a series of questions to determine your wants and needs in addition to show you a vast array of colours, hardware, and materials.

    Design Process

    Combining our advance kitchen design 3D software and extensive knowledge of the latest trends, accessories and design possibilities, with the insights gained from your in-home consultation - an innovative, practical and well thought out kitchen design will be done. Once you’re happy with the design and costings provided, it’s time to bring your new kitchen to life.

    Manufacturing

    Manufacturing of your custom designed kitchen will be approximately 6 to 8 weeks from order or from when your site allows us to get accurate measurements. In addition to final measurements been taken by our Project Manager; we will arrange to meet with your builder, plumber and electrician on site to insure every detail is considered.

    Installation

    The actual installation of your cabinetry is likely to take a week; however this depends on its complexity and size of the project. Once the cabinetry is installed by Ergo’s installation team being overseen by our Project Manager, actual templating can be done for your counter tops and will be fitted approximately 5 days later. We will be talking to you throughout the installation process to keep you informed of progress.

    Services
    • Kitchen and cabinetry design
    • manufacturing and installations
    • 3D Designs
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • Johannesburg
    • Pretoria
    • South Africa
    Company awards
    • Winner of the KSA Kitchen Design Competition held during the 2014 Inspire Show
    • Bronze award for Stand and Design Excellence at The Homemakers Expo Johannesburg 2018
    • Gold award for Stand and Design Excellence at The Homemakers Expo Pretoria 2018
    Address
    Unit 11 49 Eland Street Koedoespoort
    0084 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-722044837 www.ergodesigns.co.za

    Reviews

    b.cronje
    very happy with the end result
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: November 2019
    Edit
    lynette_botha
    Thank you for creating an amazing kitchen!!
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2018
    Edit
    ayandamabhedla
    The project from beginning to end was really easy. I'm very impressed with the knowledge of the staff and your fast response times. We were extremely happy with the work of Antoinette, Chris and the rest of the team. Thank you for creating an amazing kitchen!!
    almost 5 years ago
    Project date: June 2017
    Edit
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element