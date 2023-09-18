Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618
Plumbers in Pretoria North
Overview 14Projects (14) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Plumbing Services
  • Plumbing Installations
  • Plumbing Repairs
  • Geyser Specialists

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Wonderboom Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Classic style bathroom
    Wonderboom Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Classic style bathroom
    Wonderboom Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Classic style bathroom
    +2
    Wonderboom Plumbers 0659925618
    Theresa Park Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Single family home
    Theresa Park Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Single family home
    Theresa Park Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Single family home
    +2
    Theresa Park Plumbers 0659925618
    The Orchards Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Small kitchens
    The Orchards Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Small kitchens
    The Orchards Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Small kitchens
    +2
    The Orchards Plumbers 0659925618
    Rosslyn Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Flat
    Rosslyn Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Flat
    Rosslyn Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Flat
    +2
    Rosslyn Plumbers 0659925618
    Ninapark Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Classic style bathroom
    Ninapark Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Classic style bathroom
    Ninapark Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Classic style bathroom
    +2
    Ninapark Plumbers 0659925618
    Montana Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Multi-Family house
    Montana Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Multi-Family house
    Montana Plumbers 0659925618, Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Pretoria North Plumbers 0659925618 Multi-Family house
    +2
    Montana Plumbers 0659925618
    Show all 14 projects

    Pretoria North Plumbers, Pretoria North Plumbing Services, Plumber in Pretoria North, Plumber Pretoria North, Emergency Plumbers Pretoria North

    Pretoria North Plumbers, Sinoville Plumbers, Doornpoort  Plumbers, Montana Plumbers, Annlin Plumbers, Theresa Park Plumbers, Geyser Repairs & Replacements, Blocked Drain, Leaking Toilets, Taps, Burst Pipes, Overflows, Pressure Valves, Re-rooting, Geyser Installation, Leaking Geyser, General Plumbing Repairs & New Installations.

    We operate around the clock to deal with any plumbing issues you may have from leak detection through to complete system installs, one call to our expert Plumbers Pretoria North will have you sorted in no time. We excel when it comes to Quality Plumbing Pretoria North and our professional team of contractors are trained and regulated to the highest standards, always keeping our primary focus on quality workmanship, great value for money and above all, safety. We provide durable, long lasting solutions in  faulting finding, repair, maintenance, inspection and installation. We cover it all, 24 hours a day so call now and speak directly to one of the team for a prompt response.

    Water mixer

    Shower doors

    Toilet & Bathrooms

    Leaking Tap

    Blocked darin

    clogged-sinks

    geysers

    Bathtub Installation

    Burst pipe

    Previous

    Next

    What makes Pretoria Plumbers North different?

    What sets us apart from other Plumbers in Pretoria North is our focus on quality. This not only applies to our work but also to our people. All our Plumbers are trained to the highest standards and come fully registered to government standards and carry all the certifications that come with it for your added peace of mind.We are also one of the only Plumbers to offer a true, 24 Hour Emergency Service no matter where you are in the region. Our prompt and efficient services and attention to detail is what keeps our loyal customers coming back time and time again not to mention our unbeatable rates! Choosing a Plumber Pretoria North that you can trust just got a lot easier and with our price promise and quality guarantee we strongly believe that we are the best in the business. Quality Plumbing Services Pretoria North

    From common issues through to complex installs we confidently tackle any job and fix even the toughest of problems. Offering the complete range of services on both domestic and commercial levels, we are the experts in all areas of plumbing in Pretoria North.

    Pretoria North Plumbers Services.

    • Geyser installation and repairs
    • Unblocking sinks and toilets
    • Fixing blocked drains
    • Fixing dripping taps
    • Clearing blocked waste pipes
    • Septic tank clearance
    • Fitting all types of showers
    • Pressure Valve testing
    • Mending burst pipes
    • Installing new baths and bathroom fitters
    • Fixing shower leaks
    • Fixing running toilets
    • Clearing clogged shower heads
    • Kitchen Renovations
    • Install washing & dishwasher machines
    • Emergency 24 hour Plumbing


    Service areas
    Pretoria North
    Company awards
    Best rated plumbers in Pretoria North
    Address
    First Avenue
    0116 Pretoria North
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 theelectricplumber.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Pretoria North Plumbers, Pretoria North Plumbing Services, Plumber in Pretoria North, Plumber Pretoria North, Emergency Plumbers Pretoria North

    Pretoria North Plumbers, Sinoville Plumbers, Doornpoort  Plumbers, Montana Plumbers, Annlin Plumbers, Theresa Park Plumbers, Geyser Repairs & Replacements, Blocked Drain, Leaking Toilets, Taps, Burst Pipes, Overflows, Pressure Valves, Re-rooting, Geyser Installation, Leaking Geyser, General Plumbing Repairs & New Installations.

    We operate around the clock to deal with any plumbing issues you may have from leak detection through to complete system installs, one call to our expert Plumbers Pretoria North will have you sorted in no time. We excel when it comes to Quality Plumbing Pretoria North and our professional team of contractors are trained and regulated to the highest standards, always keeping our primary focus on quality workmanship, great value for money and above all, safety. We provide durable, long lasting solutions in  faulting finding, repair, maintenance, inspection and installation. We cover it all, 24 hours a day so call now and speak directly to one of the team for a prompt response.

    Water mixer

    Shower doors

    Toilet & Bathrooms

    Leaking Tap

    Blocked darin

    clogged-sinks

    geysers

    Bathtub Installation

    Burst pipe

    Previous

    Next

    What makes Pretoria Plumbers North different?

    What sets us apart from other Plumbers in Pretoria North is our focus on quality. This not only applies to our work but also to our people. All our Plumbers are trained to the highest standards and come fully registered to government standards and carry all the certifications that come with it for your added peace of mind.We are also one of the only Plumbers to offer a true, 24 Hour Emergency Service no matter where you are in the region. Our prompt and efficient services and attention to detail is what keeps our loyal customers coming back time and time again not to mention our unbeatable rates! Choosing a Plumber Pretoria North that you can trust just got a lot easier and with our price promise and quality guarantee we strongly believe that we are the best in the business. Quality Plumbing Services Pretoria North

    From common issues through to complex installs we confidently tackle any job and fix even the toughest of problems. Offering the complete range of services on both domestic and commercial levels, we are the experts in all areas of plumbing in Pretoria North.

    Pretoria North Plumbers Services.

    • Geyser installation and repairs
    • Unblocking sinks and toilets
    • Fixing blocked drains
    • Fixing dripping taps
    • Clearing blocked waste pipes
    • Septic tank clearance
    • Fitting all types of showers
    • Pressure Valve testing
    • Mending burst pipes
    • Installing new baths and bathroom fitters
    • Fixing shower leaks
    • Fixing running toilets
    • Clearing clogged shower heads
    • Kitchen Renovations
    • Install washing & dishwasher machines
    • Emergency 24 hour Plumbing


    Reviews

    bothathomas43
    Thank you for excellent work done! Going the extra mile to get 100 percent client satisfaction. Will not use another plumber again. Thank you again. From a very satisfied customer.
    about 21 hours ago
    Project date: August 2023
    Edit
    benniehoffman
    best prices and service from these guys....I highly recommend them
    about 21 hours ago
    Project date: March 2023
    Edit
    thandokhumalo958
    thanks Mike for the great job, I will use you and your team always
    about 21 hours ago
    Project date: July 2023
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks