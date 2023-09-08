Your browser is out-of-date.

Kathy Harding
Other Businesses in Kimberley
Reviews (0)
    • Holistic Counsellor & Mindset Coach Body, Mind & Soul Trauma Release – Breaking Past Cycles and Healing Body, Mind and Soul. Take the First Step Discover Your Why: Say Goodbye to Emotional Exhaustion and Fatigue! Feeling overwhelmed by the ups and downs of life? Are you tired of feeling tired? It’s time to take control.

    Services
    • holistic counsellor
    • mindset coach
    • cold pressed castor oil
    • castor oil hair growth
    • pure organic castor oil
    Service areas
    Kimberley, Northern Cape, and South Africa
    Address
    70B Cronin Road, Hadison Park
    8301 Kimberley
    South Africa
    +27-835642011 www.kathyharding.co.za
