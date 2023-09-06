Your browser is out-of-date.

Pretoria West Plumbers 0659925618
Plumbers in Pretoria
Reviews (3)
Services

  • Plumbing Repairs
  • Plumbing Installations
  • Plumbing Services

Projects

    Pretoria West Plumbers

    Pretoria West Plumbers, Danville Plumbers, Daspoort  Plumbers, Hermanstad Plumbers, Hercules  Plumbers, Phillip Nel Park Plumbers, Kwaggasrand, Pretoria Industrial

    Geyser Repairs and Replacements, Blocked Drain, Leaking Geyser, General Plumbing Repairs & New Installations.

    Plumbers Pretoria West. We excel when it comes to Quality Plumbing Pretoria West and our professional team of contractors are trained and regulated to the highest standards, always keeping our primary focus on quality workmanship, great value for money and above all, safety. We provide durable, long lasting solutions in  faulting finding, repair, maintenance, inspection and installation. We cover it all, 24 hours a day so call now and speak directly to one of the team for a prompt response.

    What makes our Plumbers different?

    What sets us apart from other Plumbers in Pretoria West is our focus on quality. This not only applies to our work but also to our people. All our Pretoria West Plumbers are trained to the highest standards and come fully registered to government standards and carry all the certifications that come with it for your added peace of mind.We are also one of the only Plumbers to offer a true, 24 Hour Emergency Service no matter where you are in the region. Our prompt and efficient services and attention to detail is what keeps our loyal customers coming back time and time again not to mention our unbeatable rates! Choosing a Plumber Pretoria West that you can trust just got a lot easier and with our price promise and quality guarantee we strongly believe that we are the best in the business. Quality Plumbing Services Pretoria West

    From common issues through to complex installs we confidently tackle any job and fix even the toughest of problems. Offering the complete range of services on both domestic and commercial levels, we are the experts in all areas of plumbing in Pretoria West

    Pretoria West Plumbers Services.

    • Geyser installation and repairs
    • Unblocking sinks and toilets
    • Fixing blocked drains
    • Fixing dripping taps
    • Clearing blocked waste pipes
    • Septic tank clearance
    • Fitting all types of showers
    • Pressure Valve testing
    • Mending burst pipes
    • Installing new baths and bathroom fitters
    • Fixing shower leaks
    • Fixing running toilets
    • Clearing clogged shower heads
    • Kitchen Renovations
    • Install washing & dishwasher machines
    • Emergency 24 hour Plumbing


    Service areas
    Pretoria West
    Company awards
    Best Priced Plumbers In Pretoria West
    Address
    Souter street
    0183 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 theelectricplumber.co.za
    Reviews

    thandokhumalo958
    friendly and honest staff, got my geyser repaired in a few mins
    about 16 hours ago
    Project date: April 2022
    bothathomas43
    amazing service! neat and well priced
    about 16 hours ago
    Project date: June 2023
    benniehoffman
    Reliable plumbers in Pretoria West Thanks Mike for the great service
    about 16 hours ago
    Project date: March 2023
    Show all 3 reviews
